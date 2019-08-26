Man injured in fire likely set intentionally near Walnut Grove, sheriff says

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 20 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies are seeking suspects and information after a fire was intentionally set and left one man injured near Walnut Grove on Monday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were dispatched to the 14600 block of Isleton Road after fire personnel responded to the scene around 8 a.m. and found a man who had been burned, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

The man was transported to an area hospital but his status is unknown at this time, she said.

Deputies indicated in the incident log that fire personnel believed the fire was set intentionally, she said.

Walnut Grove Fire District could not immediately be reached for comment.

Deterding said deputies had information that led them to believe suspects might be nearby, so deputies have cordoned off an area for their search. They are looking for evidence and people who might be connected to the fire, she said.

To assist in the search, the California Highway Patrol has closed a portion of Isleton Road from the Isleton Bridge to Georgiana Slough Bridge. Drivers are advised to use Highway 160 as an alternate route.

