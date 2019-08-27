69-year-old Carmichael man dies in deputy-involved shooting in Stockton

Police lights.

A man died in a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday morning that involved deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office, according to Andrea Lopez, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The 69-year-old man, Bobby Ray Moore, was originally from Carmichael and recently moved to Stockton, Lopez said.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Tuesday, deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Florida Avenue in Stockton, in response to calls that Moore was in the area, armed and violating a restraining order, according to Lopez. Investigators have not yet confirmed whether Moore was actually violating a restraining order.

Moore pointed his gun at three deputies, and the deputies fired shots, Lopez said. The Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Moore’s gun was loaded, but investigators have not yet confirmed whether Moore fired shots. They have also not yet confirmed which of the three deputies fired shots and how many rounds the deputies shot.

Lopez said Moore was transported to a hospital, underwent surgery, and was later pronounced dead.

The Sheriff’s Office, the San Joaquin County District Attorney and the California Department of Justice are investigating the shooting, according to Lopez.