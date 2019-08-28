Crime - Sacto 911
Two missing children found by officers in downtown Sacramento, sheriff says
Two missing children who were reportedly abducted from their Vineyard school by their mother were found by Sacramento police officer Tuesday night, the sheriff’s office said.
Officers from the Sacramento Police Department found Cheriya Dizon, 6, and Aaron Safrans, 10, while responding to a call in downtown Sacramento, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.
“Both children were safe and unharmed,” according to the release.
The children were believed to have been taken from their school in the 9500 block of Fite School Road by their biological mother, Reychel Dizon, 34, who does not have custody, according to the sheriff’s office.
Dizon, who is homeless, was not with the children when they were found by law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.
Dizon is still considered a suspect in the abduction and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 916-874-5115
