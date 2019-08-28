Sacramento Police arrests two in connection with weekend shooting in Woodbine

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 27 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 27, 2019.

Sacramento Police said Wednesday that they have arrested two people in connection with a weekend shooting that wounded three in the Woodbine section of the city.

An elderly woman and two other adults suffered gunshots in the shooting at 10:16 p.m. on the 2800 block of Yreka Avenue. All victims’ injuries were non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release. An investigation by police revealed the victims were not the intended targets, police said.

The officers’ investigation led to the Tuesday arrest of Seannay Cierra Eckley, 21, on suspicion of felony attempted murder and conspiracy. A second suspect Andrew Ruiz, 21, was also booked Tuesday into Sacramento County Main Jail the same charges. Additionally, Eckley is facing a charge of resisting arrest.

Police did not say what the man and woman’s role were in the shooting, and the release said officers are still investigating the incident, which they said was isolated.

Ruiz was on a five-year probation at the time of the arrest, after being charged in November 2018 with possession of narcotic substances for sale, and possession of a firearm by a felon, county court records show.

Both are being held without bail and are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.