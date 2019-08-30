Loomis man charged with child endangerment after shooting in home, jail records show

The man at the center of a potential domestic dispute that escalated to a shooting Tuesday in Loomis was booked into jail on suspicion of multiple felony charges, jail records show.

John Robert Elmer, 43, is charged with child endangerment and two counts of attempted murder, according to jail records.

Deputies responded to the home on Thornwood Drive after a 911 call at 5:11 p.m. The victim came out of the house with a gunshot would to her upper biceps, accompanied by one of the children, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said. A second child was still in the house.

Deputies then helped get the second child out of the home before hearing a second gunshot. When they entered the house, deputies found Elmer with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Elmer and the woman were transported to hospitals, the sheriff’s office said.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said they could not confirm the relationship between Elmer and the female victim.

Elmer was booked into the South Placer Jail on Wednesday and is ineligible for bail, according to jail records. In addition to charges related to Tuesday’s shooting, Elmer faces a felony charge for illegal unlawful use of tear gas stemming from an October 2018 incident.