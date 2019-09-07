Deputies find remains of missing El Dorado County woman, arrest husband, sheriff says

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is searching for this missing woman The El Dorado County Sheriff's office is still searching Heather Gumina who was last seen on July 16, 2019. Her vehicle, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe with pink bow stickers, was found in El Dorado County. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The El Dorado County Sheriff's office is still searching Heather Gumina who was last seen on July 16, 2019. Her vehicle, a 2005 black Infiniti coupe with pink bow stickers, was found in El Dorado County.

A body that is believed to be the remains of missing El Dorado County woman Heather Gumina was found by sheriff’s deputies Friday and now a homicide investigation is underway, the sheriff’s office said.

Gumina’s husband, Anthony Gumina, 44, was arrested Friday on suspicion of his wife’s death when deputies served him with a “no bail warrant for domestic violence,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Detectives also served a search warrant and during the search in the Pleasant Valley area they located the human remains, the sheriff’s office said.

Gumina was reported missing in July along with her car, a 2005 black Infinity coupe with pink bow stickers on it.

Deputies found her car weeks later in El Dorado County, the sheriff’s office said in an Aug. 9 news release, and were processing it for forensic evidence.

Gumina’s husband is currently being held in an El Dorado County jail on suspicion of felony domestic violence and first degree murder, according to jail records. His bail information was not immediately available.