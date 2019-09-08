Deputies looking for SUV after two family members hit in Carmichael drive-by shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Detectives are asking for help finding a vehicle after a drive-by shooting in Carmichael wounded two family members early Sunday morning.

In a news release, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a 911 call around 3:25 a.m. reporting a shooting on the 6000 block of Hilltop Drive.

Responding deputies found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds who were injured while inside a home, according to the release.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department treated the man for minor grazing injuries and took the woman to a hospital for a gunshot to the lower body.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detectives believe the shooter’s vehicle is a dark-colored SUV, according to the release.

Ammunition casings were found at the scene, and detectives are still looking into possible motives for the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information about the drive-by shooting to call 916-874-5115.