Oak Park shooting victim identified by coroner as 35-year-old Vallejo man

See the scene of Oak Park shooting A man died after he was found by Sacramento police officers on Broadway in North Oak Park with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man died after he was found by Sacramento police officers on Broadway in North Oak Park with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 7, 2019.

A Vallejo man has been identified as the victim killed in a Saturday night shooting near Broadway in North Oak Park.

Randy Allen Taylor, 35, has been identified by the coroner’s office as the victim found with multiple gunshot wounds near the 3100 block of Broadway. The victim was found by Sacramento police about 11:15 p.m. Saturday.

Officers responded to the location in response to a call reporting a shooting, the Sacramento Police Department said Sunday in a news release. Sacramento Fire Department personnel transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

No arrest was made, as homicide investigators continue to look into possible motives, according to the news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Sacramento Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-808-5471.