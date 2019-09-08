Police investigating after man dies of gunshot wounds in North Oak Park shooting

See the scene of Oak Park shooting A man died after he was found by Sacramento police officers on Broadway in North Oak Park with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 7, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man died after he was found by Sacramento police officers on Broadway in North Oak Park with multiple gunshot wounds on Sept. 7, 2019.

A man died after he was found by Sacramento police officers on Broadway in North Oak Park late Saturday night with gunshot wounds.

In a news release, the Sacramento Police Department said it received a call regarding a shooting on the 3100 block of Broadway around 11:15 p.m.

Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures. The Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took him to a hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the release.

Officers on scene canvassed the area and homicide investigators are looking into possible motives for the shooting.

The name of the victim will be released by the Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-808-5471.