Missing El Dorado County woman’s identity confirmed by coroner, husband faces murder charge

The El Dorado County coroner’s office has confirmed that human remains found over the weekend were those of Heather Gumina, a 33-year-old Pleasant Valley woman initially reported missing and whose case has since turned into a homicide investigation.

Deputies last Friday arrested the woman’s husband, Anthony Gumina, 44, in connection with her death, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Saturday. Simultaneously that evening, detectives served a search warrant in the Pleasant Valley area and located what was believed to be the remains of Heather Gumina, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.

The coroner confirmed in a statement Thursday it positively identified the remains as Heather Gumina, aka Heather Gumina Waters. Gumina had been missing since July 19, and her car was found in El Dorado County in early August.

Anthony Gumina was arrested on suspicion of homicide. A criminal complaint filed by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office in El Dorado Superior Court this week alleges that Anthony Gumina murdered his wife on or about July 16.

“Heather Gumina was a witness to a crime and was intentionally killed to prevent her from testifying in a criminal proceeding,” the DA’s criminal complaint said.

