From indecent exposure to Yuba City shooting: Man released day before high-speed chase

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Sept. 10 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019.

The man who led authorities on a high-speed chase across three counties that ended in an officer-involved shooting Monday was released from jail the day before following a separate incident in midtown Sacramento, according to law enforcement officials.

Adam Carr, 37, was arrested by Sacramento Police on Sunday on charges of indecent exposure and being intoxicated in public after an incident near James Marshall Park on the 2700 block of J Street, said Officer Karl Chan, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

Carr was transported to the Sacramento County Main Jail where he was booked and released that day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

A day later, Carr was allegedly involved in a hit and run with a stolen minivan in the area of Sunrise Avenue in Roseville. When officers tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, police say Carr fled, triggering a pursuit, Roseville Police said in a news release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“Due to the suspect’s erratic driving, the pursuit was called off, however shortly thereafter, the suspect rammed a Roseville Police Department vehicle and the pursuit continued,” Roseville police spokesman Rob Baquera told The Sacramento Bee in an email Wednesday morning.

The pursuit lasted more than an hour – traveling through Placer, Yuba and Sutter County – and the suspect traveled at speeds over 100 mph, Baquera said. The suspect rammed “multiple police vehicles” during the “duration of the incident,” according to Baquera, with officers responding from the Roseville, Sacramento and Yuba City police departments as well as the California Highway Patrol.

The pursuit ended on Highway 99 and Franklin Road in Yuba City, where Carr “sustained injuries while being taken into custody,” police said.

The extent and nature of the Carr’s injuries were unknown Wednesday, though he remains in hospital. No officers were injured during the incident, Baquera and the Yuba City Police Department said.