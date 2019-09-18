Crime - Sacto 911
Student arrested on suspicion of bringing gun to Stockton’s Bear Creek High campus
A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday after allegedly bringing a gun onto Stockton’s Bear Creek High School’s campus.
In a news release, the Stockton Police Department said administrators and school resource officers were notified after school that a student had brought a firearm to school.
Officers searched for the student and found him at home, where they searched his backpack and seized a semi-automatic pistol.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of firearms offenses and booked into the San Joaquin Juvenile Hall.
