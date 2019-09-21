8 injured after cars crash into restaurant in downtown Sacramento

See scene where car crashed into Sacramento restaurant A car crashed into Bangkok@12 Thai restaurant on March 31, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A car crashed into Bangkok@12 Thai restaurant on March 31, 2019.

Eight people were injured after two cars crashed and skidded into a corner Thai restaurant Saturday in downtown, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of 12th and I streets. The cars then slid into the Bangkok@12 Thai restaurant, injuring three people inside the restaurant. One person inside the restaurant was a homeless person who refused help. Four people in one vehicle and one person in the other also suffered injuries, according to the fire department.

Two people had what were described as moderate injuries due to their age. Everyone else had minor injuries. Officials are saying that speed appears to be a factor.

Bangkok@12 had just reopened after fixing damage from a traffic accident five months ago.

Traffic was briefly diverted while police, fire and city crews cleaned up the scene.