‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought after fatal Marysville shooting, police say

A suspect believed to be connected with a Sunday morning shooting death in Marysville has been identified by police, who said the man is still armed and at large.

Police identified Jesse Jaramillo, 29, of Live Oak, as the suspect in a homicide after officers located a 37-year-old woman with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of F Street, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. The victim was found at about 3:48 a.m. Sunday and later died of her injuries, police said.

Jaramillo fled the scene and has ties to the Butte, Yuba and Sutter county areas, police said.

“Jaramillo should be considered armed and dangerous,” the Monday morning news release said.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information on Jaramillo’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Marysville Police Department at 530-749-3908.

