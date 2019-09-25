19-year-old killed in Del Paso Heights shooting identified as Grant High School graduate

One person is dead after a shooting in Del Paso Heights One person is dead after a shooting in Del Paso Heights on Saturday. A ShotSpotter activation occurred before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of North Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person is dead after a shooting in Del Paso Heights on Saturday. A ShotSpotter activation occurred before 4 p.m. in the 900 block of North Avenue near Rio Linda Boulevard.

A 19-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday in Del Paso Heights has been identified by the coroner’s office.

Syncere Dixon of Sacramento was killed near the 900 block of North Avenue about 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Police officers and paramedics responded to that location following a ShotSpotter activation, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Dixon played football at Grant High School and graduated in 2018, according to the school’s alumni association and athletics websites. Dixon went on to attend Wiley College in Texas on a football scholarship, according to a GoFundMe page set up by family members, and was visiting friends and family in Sacramento at the time of Saturday’s shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police spokesman Officer Karl Chan said no arrests have been made in connection with Saturday’s shooting as of Wednesday morning, and investigation remains ongoing.