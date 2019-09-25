Lincoln man arrested after resisting arrest had badge and stolen gun, police say

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Sept. 10 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Sept. 10, 2019.

A Lincoln man was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of a variety of crimes and is accused of robbing a Rancho Cordova resident of marijuana at gunpoint weeks before trying to wrestle an officer’s firearm out of its holster during a disturbance call, authorities say.

Officers arrested Jeremy Pinzon, 30, on Sept. 16 after responding to a verbal altercation at an apartment in the 1700 block of 1st Street, the Lincoln Police Department said in a news release. Arriving officers discovered Pinzon holding a firearm, which he dropped before “violently resisting arrest,” which included multiple attempts to remove the officer’s firearm from its holster, police said.

Pinzon was taken into custody after a “lengthy physical fight,” the news release said, and was found to have another, loaded handgun in his waistband that had been reported stolen.

Pinzon also possessed a law enforcement badge, police say, and detectives are investigating how he acquired it. The news release did not say which law enforcement agency the badge was from.

Weeks earlier, detectives identified Pinzon as the suspect in an Aug. 5 robbery, in which a Rancho Cordova resident used social media to arrange a large marijuana sale in Lincoln.

The “buyer” pointed a firearm at the seller, who fled in a vehicle, police say.

The seller then hit a tree, disabling the vehicle, and fled on foot. Lincoln police found the crashed vehicle with no marijuana inside of it and did not locate either individual. During the investigation, detectives identified Pinzon as the suspect in the robbery posing as the “buyer,” according to the news release.

Pinzon was arrested on suspicion of robbery, possession of stolen property, felony resisting arrest, attempting to disarm a police officer and multiple weapons charges. He is being held at the South Placer jail in lieu of $880,000 bail.

