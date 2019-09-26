Suspect wanted in fatal Marysville shooting arrested at Oroville casino, police say

Here are Sacramento’s most-wanted fugitives for week of Sept. 23, 2019 Sacramento's Most Wanted: If you have information about any of these wanted people, please call 800-222-7463. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento's Most Wanted: If you have information about any of these wanted people, please call 800-222-7463.

A suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday in Marysville was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of murder after he was spotted on surveillance camera at an Oroville casino, police say.

Jesse Jaramillo, 29, of Live Oak, had been identified by the Marysville Police Department as the suspect in a shooting in the 1000 block of F Street that fatally wounded a 37-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

Security officers at Feather Falls Casino in Oroville believed they observed Jaramillo in front of the casino about 2 a.m. Thursday, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release.

Security sent a surveillance photo to Marysville police, which confirmed a match, and Jaramillo was taken into custody by Butte County sheriff’s deputies.

Jaramillo has been booked into the Yuba County jail on suspicion of murder, according to Thursday’s news release.

Jaramillo had been considered “armed and dangerous” before he was apprehended, Marysville police said in an earlier statement.