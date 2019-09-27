Placerville man sentenced to 24 years after paralyzing girlfriend in shooting

Michael Spiller, 38, will spend 24 years behind bars for the December 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, which left her paralyzed. El Dorado County District Attorney

A Placerville man was sentenced this week to 24 years in prison for the December 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, which left her paralyzed, according to a news release from the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

Michael Spiller, 38, and Brandy Skattebo, 40, were arguing in their home when Spiller went to the bedroom and grabbed a .40-caliber glock handgun, authorities said. Spiller then shot Skattebo in the back of the neck as she was doing dishes, paralyzing her from the neck down.

Spiller initially told responding officers that the gun accidentally went off while twirling it in his hands, but later said that he believed the gun was not loaded when he pulled the trigger, according to previous Bee reporting.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 13 to one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with enhancements for using a firearm and causing paralysis. The Skattebo family agreed to the terms of the plea deal, the District Attorney’s Office said. Spiller could be re-charged with murder if Skattebo succumbs to her injuries.

