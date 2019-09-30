Crime - Sacto 911
Victim in fatal south Sacramento shooting last week identified by coroner
Here are Sacramento’s most-wanted fugitives for week of Sept. 23, 2019
The victim killed in a south Sacramento shooting last week has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.
Dejuan Henry, 37, died last Wednesday following a shooting in the 1400 block of 68th Avenue, according to the coroner and the Sacramento Police Department. The area is a residential neighborhood near Florin Road and Freeport Boulevard.
Police arrived at the scene about 1:50 p.m. and located a man with “major injuries” from a single gunshot wound, department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests and no suspect description have been announced in connection with the shooting, which the Police Department said in a news release is believed to be an isolated incident with no further threat to the community.
Comments