Lindhurst High student apprehended with ‘imitation gun’ after threats, authorities say

11:50 a.m. update: Lindhurst High School in an announcement to its website said that the report involved a student at the campus “threatening others with a weapon.” The student was apprehended with an “imitation weapon,” the school said in a news release.

Original story:

Two campuses were locked down Wednesday morning due to reports of a possible student with a gun at Lindhurst High School, but the situation is now considered safe with no threat to either site, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post just after 11 a.m. a large law enforcement presence arrived at the hospital about 10:30 a.m. due to a “3rd hand report of a possible student with a gun at Lindhurst High School.” The school was locked down, along with nearby Johnson Park Elementary School.

“(T)he student in question has been contacted and the situation is considered safe and the lock-down is being lifted,” the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said.

Lindhurst High School is the site of a 1992 mass shooting in which a 20-year-old former student with a shotgun and a rifle killed four people, including one of his former teachers, and injured 10 others.

