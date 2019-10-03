Brass knuckles, meth and more: Davis man arrested after being found in dumpster

SHARE COPY LINK

Davis police arrested a man who fled from officers after being found in a dumpster early Thursday morning, allegedly in possession of a large assortment of burglary tools, weapons, stolen ID cards and more.

He also had an active warrant from Sacramento, the Davis Police Department said in a news release.

Officers first attempted to make contact with the suspect, identified Erik Scott, 33, of Davis, after observing him sitting inside a “dumpster enclosure” around 2 a.m. He fled when officers attempted to contact him, according to the news release.

Minutes later, a citizen called 911 to report that a man was sitting outside of her apartment door, police say.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officers arrived and detained Scott. In addition to a records check revealing Scott had a felony warrant in Sacramento, Davis police say they found a set of brass knuckles, a 3-inch hunting knife, wire cutters, syringes, 2 grams of crystal meth and other burglary tools and drug paraphernalia in Scott’s possession. He also allegedly had stolen ID cards and personal information, police say.

Scott was booked into the Yolo County jail.

SHARE COPY LINK