Coroner identifies man killed in I-5 crash near Elk Grove

A fatal collision involving a Toyota Prius and a big-rig stalled traffic on northbound I-5 near Elk Grove on Thursday morning.

The identity of the man killed in Thursday’s fatal Interstate 5 crash was released on Friday, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Alberto Gerbasio Ruiz Cortes, 27, was killed when his Toyota Prius collided with a semitruck near Elk Grove Boulevard around 7:55 a.m. The Prius was partially crushed.

The freeway was reduced to one lane as officers and the coroner investigated. The lane reopened around 10:30 a.m.