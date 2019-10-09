Stockton school counselor arrested in Elk Grove over possession of child pornography

SHARE COPY LINK

An Elk Grove man who worked at a Stockton elementary school was arrested Tuesday for alleged possession of child pornography, authorities say.

Larry Capello was arrested as Elk Grove detectives and investigators with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at his home, the Elk Grove Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Capello, 54, had been employed as a counselor at an undisclosed Stockton elementary school, the news release said.

The investigation, which started earlier this year when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the police department regarding images of child pornography found on the internet, connected those images to Capello’s internet provider address, according to the news release.

Capello was arrested for possession of obscene matter depicting persons under 18 years old. He was booked Tuesday into the Sacramento County jail and released the same day on bail, online jail records show.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding Capello and his possible involvement with minors is urged to contact the Elk Grove Police Department’s investigations bureau at 916-627-3718.

Capello is scheduled for arraignment Oct. 22.

