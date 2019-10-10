Sacramento man arrested, accused of going to Chico multiple times for sex with minor

SHARE COPY LINK

Butte County sheriff’s detectives arrested a Sacramento man this week, alleging that he traveled to Chico on multiple occasions to have sex with an underage victim, authorities say.

Jagvir Singh, 22, was arrested Tuesday at a Sacramento residence after investigators determined he had been traveling between the two cities for several months to have unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The investigation began last month.

The news release says Singh in an interview with detectives “admitted to traveling to the Chico area to meet the minor victim, and to having unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor victim.” Singh faces three felony counts for each of those two crimes, the sheriff’s office said.

Singh was arrested with assistance from detectives with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force and Yuba City Police Department, and booked into the Butte County jail with no possibility of bail.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Butte County Sheriff’s Detective Brian Parsons at 530-538-7671.

