Crime - Sacto 911
Two sentenced in 2016 shooting that killed taco truck worker at Arden Way nightclub
Two men have been sentenced to life in prison in an October 2016 shooting outside an Arden Way nightclub that killed a taco truck worker and injured three other people.
According to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Julian Garcia and German Zamora-Canada got in a fight with three others after a concert at the La Nueva Tropicana nightclub on Oct. 9, 2016. Garcia and Zamora-Canada opened fire and shot the three, who survived but suffered major injuries. Cesar Aleman-Luna, who operated the food truck outside the club, was struck five times and died.
Garcia and Zamora-Canada were convicted Sept. 17 of murder and attempted murder. Garcia was sentenced Friday to 149 years to life for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the release said. Zamora-Canada was sentenced to 99 years to life for second-degree murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The DA’s office said Garcia had previously been convicted of assault with a firearm in 2010, while Zamora had been convicted of a robbery in 2012. Both were sentenced in accordance with California’s “three-strikes” law.
Comments