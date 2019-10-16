Teen killed, Carmichael man arrested at hospital on suspicion of DUI in Placer crash

SHARE COPY LINK

A Carmichael man suffered major injuries and was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter following a one-vehicle collision that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured another passenger Tuesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Mirwais Azimi, 21, was airlifted to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred just after 7 p.m. east of Foresthill on Foresthill Road, the CHP Auburn office said in a news release.

Azimi was reportedly driving a 2005 Toyota Matrix eastbound on Foresthill Road near Deadwood Road when he failed to negotiate a sharp left turn and struck a tree, “causing major damage and intrusion into the passenger compartment,” the CHP collision report said.

An unidentified 15-year-old male in the front passenger seat suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said. An 18-year-old Carmichael man in the back seat, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered moderate injuries and was taken via ground ambulance to Sutter Roseville.

Azimi was later determined at the hospital to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP report. He remains at the hospital for treatment of major injuries. His status as of Wednesday morning was not known.

Identification of the deceased will be handled by the Placer County coroner pending notification of family.

