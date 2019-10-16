Roseville man held in family’s slaying faces judge today

SHARE COPY LINK

The Roseville man accused of killing four of his family members in a gruesome week-long spree before driving hours to remote Siskiyou County, corpse in tow, to surrender to police will face a Placer County judge today on multiple murder counts in the slayings.

Placer County prosecutors, in a four-page complaint filed Wednesday morning, charged Shankar Nagappa Hangud with four counts of murder, along with special allegations of committing multiple murders and of committing offenses in multiple jurisdictions.

Roseville police offered few details at a Tuesday news conference saying the slayings may have happened “over a few days’ time span.”

That timeline became clear with Wednesday’s criminal filing. The first two victims were slain Oct. 7, prosecutors allege in their complaint. Another family member fell victim the following day, Oct. 8.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Prosecutors allege the fourth death – the body driven to Mount Shasta police – happened Sunday, Oct. 13, in Siskiyou County nearly a week after the first killings and a day before Hangud turned himself in.

Hangud, a 53-year-old data specialist, turned himself over Monday to police in Mount Shasta - a four-hour drive north of Roseville - reportedly telling authorities he had a dead body in the car and that they could find the bodies of three others in his Roseville apartment.

There, police found the bodies of an adult and two children, Roseville police said.

Roseville police hauled Hangud back to South Placer Jail late Monday where he is being held without bail.

A motive for the slayings remains unclear and police were calling on the public to help them puzzle out what led to the killings.