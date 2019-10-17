Suspect arrested in shooting that killed 19-year-old Grant High football alum, police say

Sacramento police arrested a man this week in connection with last month’s fatal shooting of a former Grant High School football player in Del Paso Heights.

Keondre Pratt, 19, was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the suspect in the Sept. 21 homicide, the Sacramento Police Department said in a news release.

The county Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Syncere Dixon.

Dixon, 19, was found with at least one gunshot wound inside a vehicle that crashed into a fence near North Avenue and Rio Linda Boulevard at about 3:45 p.m. on Sept. 21, police said in an earlier news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Dixon was a 2018 graduate of Grant High School and played football there before attending Wiley College in Texas on a football scholarship, family members said in a GoFundMe page set up following his death.