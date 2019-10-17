New details emerge in Roseville family’s massacre across two California counties

Police confirmed a third crime scene Thursday as new details emerged in a massacre that left four members of a Roseville family dead including two children on three separate days in two counties.

Roseville police in a news release said they are still firming a “timeline of these horrific incidents,” but this much they knew Thursday afternoon: the man whose body was found inside Shankar Hangud’s red Mazda outside a Mount Shasta police station Monday was killed Oct. 13 in a rural part of Siskiyou County.

The shocking case began Monday when police said Hangud, a 53-year-old unemployed data specialist, walked into the rural Siskiyou County police station – a four-hour drive north of Roseville – and reportedly confessed to the killings. Hangud is being held without bail at South Placer Jail on four counts of murder in the slayings plus special allegations of committing multiple murders and committing the crimes in multiple jurisdictions. He awaits an Oct. 25 arraignment.

The carnage began nearly a week earlier in Hangud’s Roseville apartment in the Carmel at Woodcreek West complex, say investigators.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A woman and girl were the first to die on Oct. 7.

A boy was killed in the apartment the next day, Oct. 8, according to police. The girl and boy attended Roseville schools, police said.

Hangud has no prior criminal history in the area, according to Roseville police. No calls for service had been made at his Roseville apartment before the slayings.

None of the four victims were identified Thursday, but officials at Dry Creek Elementary School District said, pending positive identification, they believe one of the children attended the district’s Silverado Middle School and have offered support and counseling to district students.

“There are no words to express the magnitude of sadness felt when a student’s life is lost,” Dry Creek schools Superintendent Brad Tooker said in a statement to parents this week.

Investigators piecing together the sequence of events released a timeline that concurred with the criminal complaint filed Wednesday by Placer County prosecutors against Hangud.

Police said they are still investigating why the killings took place over such an extended period of time. “Any details would be presumptive at this point,” the release said.