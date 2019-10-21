Three arrested in connection to shooting death of 18-year-old in south Sacramento

Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in south Sacramento, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies arrested Jorge Vasquez, 23, and Roberto Ferrusca, 19, earlier this month on suspicion of killing Timothy McGinnis, according to jail records. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested and booked into Juvenile Hall, the sheriff’s office said.

McGinnis, 18, was shot once in the upper body while driving in south Sacramento on the night of July 18, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Deputies responded to the 8200 block and Andalusian Drive after reports of a man being shot, and found McGinnis in a blue SUV, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three passengers in McGinnis’s vehicle told deputies that McGinnis lost control of the vehicle after he was shot and collided with a SMUD power box in front of a residence.

Vasquez is being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail and is ineligible for bail, jail records show. Ferrusca is also being held in the Main Jail on suspicion of murder and other charges. He is ineligible for bail.