Sacramento man, 21, identified as victim killed in Rosemont double shooting Friday

The Sacramento County coroner’s office has identified the man killed in a Friday night shooting in the Rosemont area.

Kurt Andrillion, 21, of Sacramento, was one of two men found bleeding in the street in the 9200 block of Henley Way, wounded by gunfire, at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The other man, also in his 20s, was taken to a hospital with injuries, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding said Saturday. His status was not known.

Witnesses told sheriff’s deputies they saw two suspects running away from the scene. No arrests have been made and no further information on possible suspects has been released by authorities.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives by calling 916-874-5115 or 916-443-HELP. Anonymous tips can be left at sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.