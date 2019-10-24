Man who reported cannabis theft arrested in El Dorado County deputy’s slaying

The man who called 911 to report his marijuana plants were being stolen — a call that led to the shooting death of El Dorado County sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael on Wednesday — has been arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter, jail records show.

Christopher Garry Ross, 47, was booked into the El Dorado County Jail and was being held on $50,000 bail, jail records show.

Sheriff’s officials would not comment beyond a brief news conference Wednesday, and District Attorney Vern Pierson declined comment.

But two sources confirmed to The Bee that Ross was being held in connection with making a false report about his marijuana being stolen.

Instead, authorities believe Ross had a financial dispute with two Mexican nationals who were tending the marijuana grow of about 100 plants on Ross’ property and that he called 911 to report they were stealing the plants from his property on Sand Ridge Road, sources confirmed.

Neither Ross nor his wife could be reached for comment Wednesday following the shooting.

Scanner traffic collected on Broadcastify.com shows a dispatcher saying the reported marijuana theft was coming from someone named Christopher Ross at the Sand Ridge Road home.

“I have a Christopher Ross on the line advising he sees subjects in his marijuana grow taking plants,” the dispatcher tells Ishmael.

It was not clear Thursday whether the district attorney had filed charges in the shooting because the county’s court website was down due to the ongoing “public safety power shutdown.”

One of the suspects believed to have been tending the garden, Ramiro Bravo Morales, 22, was booked into jail on a charge of being an accessory, sources confirmed. The suspected gunman has been hospitalized and has not yet been booked, but sources confirmed his name as Juan Carlos Vasquez Orozco.

El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini said Wednesday that Ishmael, 37, was gunned down after responding to a 911 call about the theft of marijuana plants.

“The call for service regarded theft from a marijuana garden at a private residence,” D’Agostini said. “Upon arrival Brian immediately came under fire and was shot and killed.”

The sheriff said authorities had taken into custody two men he described as “Hispanic adult males.” No mention was made of a third arrest.

One of the suspects believed to be tending the garden opened fire, killing Ishmael, and he in turn was wounded by an off-duty San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy who was doing a ride-along with Ishmael. That deputy also was wounded but had surgery at an area hospital Wednesday and was released.

Ross’ home is in a rural area in the community of Somerset, and a neighbor who lives across the road from his home told The Bee Wednesday that the Ross home resembles a “junkyard” and that he has been smelling the pungent aroma of marijuana for weeks.

“I could smell it when I drove by there for days, for weeks,” Robert Locke said. “You could definitely smell that skunk weed.”

