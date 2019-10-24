Woman to face murder charge after man died in south Sacramento attack, officials say

A Sacramento woman is behind bars facing murder charges in a deadly late Tuesday assault in south Sacramento as detectives continue to search for a motive in the attack.

Latanya Mason was booked Wednesday evening into Sacramento County sheriff’s custody, officials said in a Thursday news release announcing the arrest. Mason is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on suspicion of murder in Sacramento Superior Court.

Deputies were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a woman assaulting a man in the 6800 block of 65th Street, sheriff’s officials said. They arrived to find the man unresponsive with upper body injuries.

Deputies tried to revive the man, sheriff’s officials said. The yet-unidentified man was taken by Sacramento Metropolitan fire personnel to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mason, 39, is being held without bail at Sacramento County Main Jail.

