Woodland man arrested in connection with Monday evening murder

A Woodland man was arrested Thursday on multiple charges stemming from Monday’s shooting that left one man dead and two others injured, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Francisco Geovanni Ponce, 20, was arrested by Woodland Police and Yolo County SWAT teams around 7:48 p.m. Thursday night in Woodland, according to the release. He faces charges of murder, conspiracy and participating in a criminal street gang.

The shooting took place on Monday night around 7:10 p.m. and left a man dead at the intersection of North and East streets while two others with gunshot wounds drove to a local hospital and received treatment in the emergency room.

The motive for the crime is under investigation.

