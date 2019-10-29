Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Slow-speed chase turns into standoff in south Sacramento cul-de-sac

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

After a slow-speed chase in south Sacramento on Tuesday, police are involved in a standoff in Mello Court. According to police, the suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence and is believed to be armed.

Police say that the suspect is wanted in a domestic violence-related assault and kidnapping. Authorities have begun staging for media at Christian Brothers High School.

According to police, SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.

Profile Image of Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo
Mitchel Bobo covers breaking news for The Bee and is a journalism student at Sacramento State. He was born on Travis Air Force Base and raised in Vacaville.
  Comments  