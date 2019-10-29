Crime - Sacto 911
Slow-speed chase turns into standoff in south Sacramento cul-de-sac
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
After a slow-speed chase in south Sacramento on Tuesday, police are involved in a standoff in Mello Court. According to police, the suspect has barricaded himself inside a residence and is believed to be armed.
Police say that the suspect is wanted in a domestic violence-related assault and kidnapping. Authorities have begun staging for media at Christian Brothers High School.
According to police, SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene.
