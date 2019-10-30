Hostage standoff: 5 exit Sacramento home, armed man still inside with teen, police say

SWAT teams and crisis negotiators with the Sacramento Police Department remain engaged in a standoff and potential hostage situation Wednesday morning after a suspect barricaded himself and a 13-year-old girl inside a south Sacramento home a few blocks away from Christian Brothers High School on Tuesday.

Five people exited the barricaded residence on Mello Court overnight, but the male suspect is still believed to be inside with a 13-year-old hostage, Sacramento police spokesman Officer Karl Chan said at 6:30 a.m. There may be an unknown number of additional people inside as well, Chan said.

The standoff continued as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, and negotiators have had “off and on” phone conversations overnight and into the morning, according to Chan.

No shots have been fired, but authorities have confirmed the man has a firearm, Chan said.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said Tuesday that the suspect barricaded himself along with a victim, believed to be a 13-year-old girl, and that he was seen holding a firearm as he entered a residence on Mello Court with her.

The man is not believed to have any ties to the home and was unknown to the five individuals who exited the residence, Chan said. He is believed to have ties to the 13-year-old hostage, Chan said.

The standoff situation in south Sacramento has been ongoing for more than 12 hours, and authorities have been attempting to contact the suspect since late Tuesday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a domestic disturbance call at a Tallac Village home on the 5500 block of Cabrillo Way, in which the victim identified a male suspect. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers located the suspect, who police say is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping, inside a vehicle. Police attempted a stop but the man failed to pull over, beginning a slow-speed pursuit that ended less than two miles away on Mello Court, Briggs said Tuesday evening.

“At the conclusion of the pursuit, our air unit was up ahead and observed the subject exiting the passenger side of the vehicle armed with a firearm, holding a female against her will and entered a residence on Mello Court,” Briggs said.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s SWAT teams took command of the situation overnight, and the Sacramento Police Department resumed command Wednesday morning, Chan said.

The scene is a few blocks away from Christian Brothers High School and Oak Ridge Elementary School. Police said in a Wednesday morning tweet that no schools are being impacted by the incident.

UPDATE on Mello Court Incident:

Incident is still on going. Sac PD SWAT and CNT relieving SSD units. Negotiations are still continuing. No impact to schools in the area. Traffic minimally impacted within the area of incident pic.twitter.com/dwUqTCVqE8 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) October 30, 2019