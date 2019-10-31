Lodi woman faces homicide charge, accused of running over man during domestic dispute

Police are investigating a homicide after a woman allegedly ran over a man with her vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Lodi, authorities say.

Officers were dispatched to Pine and Kelly streets around 3:30 p.m. regarding an altercation between a man and woman, with witnesses telling police that the woman had run the man over with her vehicle and then fled the scene, the Lodi Police Department said in a news release.

A 59-year-old man was found at that location with severe injuries and pronounced dead, according to the news release.

Police learned around 4 p.m. that the suspect vehicle in the incident had been involved in a separate crash near Bruella and Acampo roads. The driver, a 40-year-old Lodi woman, was injured and taken to a hospital, the Lodi Police Department said.

Police are withholding the suspect’s identity until she is medically cleared for custody, but the woman is expected to be arrested on suspicion of homicide and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the news release.

Police say the suspect is believed to be the restrained party in an active domestic violence restraining order that was issued to protect the victim.

The victim’s name will be released pending notification of family.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6727 or Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. Anonymous calls can be made to the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746.