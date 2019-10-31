Two arrested in Roseville with $27,000 of stuff stolen from hardware stores, police say

Eber Bonilla, 33.

Roseville police say two men were arrested last week, found in possession of $27,000 worth of merchandise believed to be stolen from multiple locations of a hardware store chain throughout the state.

Officers on Oct. 24 responded to reports by loss prevention staff that “multiple people were likely working together to steal items” from a home improvement store in the 10000 block of Fairway Drive, the Roseville Police Department said Thursday in a Facebook post.

Eber Bonilla, 33, and Gabriel Avila-Hernandez, 38, were arrested and booked into the South Placer jail on charges including organized retail theft, grand theft and conspiracy.

Police say Bonilla and Avila-Hernandez each had stolen property on their person, and officers found more than $27,000 worth of merchandise “likely stolen from the home improvement store chain from locations across the State of California” upon searching their vehicle, the news release said.

Police did not specify which store was victimized, but that it was a large chain retail store. A Lowe’s store and a Home Depot store are both located at the Fairway Commons shopping center, where police say the crime occurred.