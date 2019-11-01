Services for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael will be Tuesday in Roseville

El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Ishmael, 37, was shot and killed responding to a theft call on Oct. 23 in Somerset. His funeral will be on Tuesday at the Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

Services for fallen El Dorado County deputy Brian Ishmael will be held Tuesday in Roseville, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

Ishmael, 37, was shot and killed on Oct. 23 while responding to a marijuana theft call in Somerset, a rural community southeast of Placerville. An off-duty deputy riding with Ishmael was also injured exchanging gunfire with the suspects.

The services will be at 10 a.m. at the Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville, the same church where memorial services for Placer County Sheriff’s officer Cameron Landon and Sacramento Police officer Tara O’Sullivan were held. A live stream of the services will be provided by the Candlelight Foundation.

A procession from Roseville to Placerville, where Ishmael was born, will follow.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Four men have been charged in connection with Ishmael’s murder, with authorities naming Juan Carlos Vasquez-Orozco, 20, as the gunman. He and two others have pleaded not guilty.

Ishmael spent four years with the sheriff’s office and leaves behind a wife and three children.