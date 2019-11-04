Yuba City woman pleads not guilty to murder, manslaughter charges in crash that killed teen

Constance Nicole Addison, 37, of Yuba City.

A Yuba City woman, arrested last month in connection with an alleged DUI crash that killed a teen pedestrian, pleaded not guilty Monday morning to all four charges she faced, including murder.

Constance Nicole Addison, 37, during her Monday arraignment entered pleas of not guilty to felony charges of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit-and-run resulting in injury or death, as well as a misdemeanor charge of child endangerment, according to Sutter County court records.

Yuba City police arrested Addison on Oct. 7, the same day she allegedly struck a pedestrian in the area of Franklin and Lyndsey roads before fleeing the scene, according to a news release by the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries and died at a Sacramento hospital, was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Alec Flores, 13.

A letter by the school’s principal to parents confirmed that Flores was an 8th-grade student at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City, and that he was believed to have been walking to school at the time of the collision.

Addison is due back in court Dec. 11 for a preliminary hearing, according to the Sutter County Superior Court website.