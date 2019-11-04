Woodland teen arrested in connection with Halloween robberies, carjacking in Davis

A Woodland teenager has been arrested in connection with two armed robberies and a carjacking on Halloween night in Davis, according to the Davis Police Department.

The robberies occurred within 45 minutes of each other and both involved multiple people carrying firearms. In the first robbery and attempted carjacking, the suspects stole cash and a cellphone after they could not get the car started. The suspects later stole a victim’s phone, wallet, keys and a new Honda Civic with temporary plates.

The 17-year-old male was arrested in Woodland on Saturday after Woodland police officers located and recovered the stolen Civic following a short chase, according to a press release. The investigation was performed jointly by Davis Police and Woodland Police.

The teen faces weapons and police evasion charges. Detectives are still working to locate additional suspects associated with the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400.

