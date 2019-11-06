Second victim in deadly Northgate shooting identified by Sacramento coroner

The coroner’s office has identified the second victim killed in a shooting Sunday evening in Sacramento’s Northgate area.

Tyreke Robinson, 20, of Sacramento was one of two men police say suffered fatal injuries in a shooting around 7:20 p.m. on Wisconsin Avenue near Northgate Boulevard, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner’s office identified the other victim as 18-year-old Floyd Allen earlier this week.

Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said Monday that two injured victims were found at the scene Sunday night after officers responded to reports of gunfire. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene while the other died at the hospital, Chan said.

Chan said Monday that detectives believe the shooting was “an isolated incident, not just a random shooting,” but that investigators were still working to identify a possible motive and potential suspects.

No arrests have been made.