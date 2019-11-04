2 killed in shooting near Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. No arrests made

Two people were killed in a shooting Sunday evening near Sacramento’s Northgate neighborhood, police say.

Officers responded around 7:20 p.m. to reports of gunshots near Northgate Boulevard and Wisconsin Avenue, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan said.

Police located two victims at the scene with gunshot injuries, both male. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, succumbing to injuries shortly after arrival, Chan said.

At least one of the males was an adult, Chan said.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene for several hours, and investigators are still working to identify a motive and potential suspects, according to Chan.

“Right now everything is under investigation, but based on preliminary information, we do believe this is an isolated incident, not just a random shooting,” Chan said.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.