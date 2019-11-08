Victim of deadly south Sacramento shooting identified as 29-year-old man

A man killed in a south Sacramento shooting this week has been identified.

The Sacramento County coroner’s office has named Clifton Keene, 29, of Sacramento as the victim in a Tuesday evening shooting in the 3900 block of 42nd Avenue, which also injured one other person.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 6 p.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired near that location. Arriving officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body as well as an unconscious man, also suffering from a gunshot wound, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Both shooting victims were transported to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead, Deterding said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

As of Friday morning, no arrests have been made in the shooting and no suspect information has been released.