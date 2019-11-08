CHP seeking big-rig driver involved in I-5 crash that killed Lodi motorcyclist

A Caltrans camera on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, shows emergency vehicles responding to a fatal collision on northbound Interstate 5 just north of Elk Grove Boulevard. Caltrans

The California Highway Patrol continues to seek a big-rig driver involved in a collision last Saturday that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in Elk Grove.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing “and the driver of the big rig is still unknown,” CHP South Sacramento spokesman Officer Jim Young said in an emailed statement Friday morning.

The incident happened around 2:23 p.m., when a Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with the rear of a Dodge pickup truck in the fast lane of northbound I-5 near Elk Grove Boulevard, CHP’s South Sacramento office said in a news release.

The crash ejected the motorcyclist into the No. 2 lane of traffic, where he was run over by the rear tires of a tractor-trailer, according to the CHP.

The victim, identified this week by the coroner’s office as 63-year-old Anthony “Tony” Silva Jr. of Lodi, was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

The big rig failed to stop, though CHP’s news release says the truck driver may have been unaware of the collision.

The CHP continues to ask the public for help identifying the driver and location of the big rig.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run incident is urged to contact Young at 916-681-2300 or by email at jyoung@chp.ca.gov.