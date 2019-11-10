Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into South Land Park home, police say

Police say they received the call of the crash at 1:50 a.m. after an SUV had driven into a home on South Land Park Drive near 13 Street. According to police, no one inside the home was injured.

The Sacramento Police Department responded to an early morning call on the 6500 block of South Land Park Drive after an SUV crashed into a home, according to department spokesman Karl Chan.

Police say they received the call of the crash at 1:50 a.m. after an SUV drove into a home on South Land Park Drive near 13th Street. According to police, no one inside the home was hurt and the driver sustained minimal injuries. Police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to Chan, firefighters arrived on the scene to inspect the condition of the home and left after clearing the scene.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW