Sacramento man arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas in Amador County, authorities say
A Sacramento man accused of stealing a pickup truck in Roseville was arrested Wednesday after he ran out of gas in Amador County, authorities say.
Sheriff’s deputies first received reports Wednesday morning of a suspicious man who was walking to a gas station in the town of Volcano after his vehicle ran out of gas, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies determined that the truck had been stolen out of Roseville.
Amador sheriff’s deputies tracked the man, identified as Roger Don Kenerly of Sacramento, to a residence in nearby Buckhorn and arrested him.
Kenerly, 32, was booked into the Amador County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and on an active warrant out of Sacramento County. He is ineligible for bail.
