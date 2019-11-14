Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento man arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas in Amador County, authorities say

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Roger Don Kenerly, 32, of Sacramento, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, after determining the truck he was driving in Amador County had been stolen from Roseville.
A Sacramento man accused of stealing a pickup truck in Roseville was arrested Wednesday after he ran out of gas in Amador County, authorities say.

Sheriff’s deputies first received reports Wednesday morning of a suspicious man who was walking to a gas station in the town of Volcano after his vehicle ran out of gas, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Deputies determined that the truck had been stolen out of Roseville.

Amador sheriff’s deputies tracked the man, identified as Roger Don Kenerly of Sacramento, to a residence in nearby Buckhorn and arrested him.

Kenerly, 32, was booked into the Amador County jail for possession of a stolen vehicle and on an active warrant out of Sacramento County. He is ineligible for bail.

