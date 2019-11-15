Three Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods sentenced for 2016 rival gang member shooting

Andre Ramon Washington, 47, of Sacramento was sentenced to 10 years on Tuesday for possessing methamphetamine for distribution, while suppliers Roland Adrian Jufiar and David Garcia Romero await sentencing next month

Three Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods members were sentenced in court on Friday for the attempted murder of a rival gang member, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

Elton Ackerson, 33; Lonnie Kilgore, 28; Dereck Gi, 28; and Malik Green-Geiger, 27, were convicted of premeditated attempted murder in August after the October 2016 shooting of a Del Paso Heights Blood gang member. The defendants drove to Del Paso Heights and shot the man as he got out of his car. He was shot once but survived. A parked car and a school holding classes nearby were hit by stray bullets.

A phone call to Gi was intercepted by officers who seized one of the guns involved in the shooting. The other gun was seized after officers obtained a search warrant for Ackerson’s residence. All were arrested by early 2017.

Kilgore got the longest sentence at 56 years, four months to life while Ackerson received 53 years, four months to life and Gi received 39 years to life. Green-Geiger was previously sentenced to 44 years to life. Kilgore, Ackerson and Green-Geiger had previous strikes on their records, prosecutors said, which increased their sentences.

