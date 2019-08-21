Four Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods members convicted in shooting of rival, DA says

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 20 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 20, 2019.

Four members of the Strawberry Manor Gangster Bloods were convicted Monday of attempted murder for a 2016 incident in which they tried to kill a member of a rival gang, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Elton Ackerson, 33, Lonnie Kilgore, 28, Dereck GI, 28, and Malik Green-Geiger, 27, were convicted by a jury for premeditating the murder attempt and personal use of a firearm causing great bodily injury, as well as unlawful firearm and ammunition possession.

The conviction stems from a 2016 incident in which the men drove to Del Paso Heights to kill a member of the Del Paso Heights Bloods.

The victim, who is not named, was driving in the area when the group of men spotted him and began following his car. When the victim stopped and got out of the car, two of the men started shooting at him. The victim was shot but survived. Shots also hit a nearby parked car and a school where classes were in session, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The men then fled to Green-Geiger’s apartment.

The men were apprehended when police intercepted a phone call to GI that led to the seizure of one of the guns used in the shooting, according to the news release. At the time, Ackerson, GI and Kilgore were targets of a wiretap operation by Sacramento police and the California Department of Justice.

The four men will be sentenced Oct. 11.