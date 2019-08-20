Roseville police arrest man suspected of brandishing loaded gun during road rage incident

Check out Sacramento’s Most Wanted suspects for the week of Aug. 13 Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out Sacramento Crime Stoppers' most wanted criminals for the week of Aug. 13, 2019.

Roseville police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly brandished a weapon, the Roseville Police Department said.

Officers responded to the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard for reports of a road rage incident involving a gun, the department said in a social media post. They later found the vehicle and made contact with Jeremy Miller, who was later arrested. While searching his vehicle, officers found a loaded shotgun and handgun, police said.

Miller was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and making criminal threats, police said.

When confronted with a road rage incident, Roseville police said it is important to avoid engaging, slow down and change your route.

