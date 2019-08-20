Crime - Sacto 911
Roseville police arrest man suspected of brandishing loaded gun during road rage incident
Roseville police arrested a man Saturday in connection with a road rage incident in which he allegedly brandished a weapon, the Roseville Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 4000 block of Foothills Boulevard for reports of a road rage incident involving a gun, the department said in a social media post. They later found the vehicle and made contact with Jeremy Miller, who was later arrested. While searching his vehicle, officers found a loaded shotgun and handgun, police said.
Miller was booked into the South Placer Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and making criminal threats, police said.
When confronted with a road rage incident, Roseville police said it is important to avoid engaging, slow down and change your route.
